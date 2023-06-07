Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How cashless societies can boost financial inclusion -- with the right safeguards

By Thankom Arun, Professor of Global Development and Accountability, University of Essex
Cashless societies, where transactions are entirely digital, are gaining traction in many parts of the world, particularly after a pandemic-era boom in demand for online banking.

Improvements in digital payment infrastructure such as mobile payments, digital currencies and online banking, make it more convenient for people and businesses to buy and sell things without using cash. Even the Bank of England is looking into how a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Current emissions targets could keep the planet below a 2°C temperature rise but a turbocharged effort is needed
~ COVID has highlighted the connection between spirituality and vaccine scepticism
~ Flavanols are linked to better memory and heart health – here’s what foods you can eat to get these benefits
~ How universities could help whole communities tackle climate change
~ How the legal tools to prevent forced marriage can lead to further abuse
~ How Russia is shifting to a war economy in the face of international sanctions
~ The legal aid sector is collapsing and millions more may soon be without access to justice – new data
~ The invisible effects of human activity on nature
~ ESG investing has made little impact on the green energy transition so far. Why is that?
~ Why we’re searching for the evolutionary origins of masturbation – and the results so far
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter