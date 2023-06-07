Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we’re searching for the evolutionary origins of masturbation – and the results so far

By Matilda Brindle, Associate Researcher, Department of Anthropology, UCL
“Spanking the monkey”, “petting the poodle” and “pulling the python”: all fitting euphemisms for masturbation, and closer to the truth than you might imagine. Self-pleasure is common across the animal kingdom: from dogs humping unwitting teddy bears to dolphins thrusting their penises into decapitated fish (yes, really), animal masturbation is a raucous affair.

In my team’s new paper, my colleagues and I tested the hypotheses that primate masturbation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Current emissions targets could keep the planet below a 2°C temperature rise but a turbocharged effort is needed
~ COVID has highlighted the connection between spirituality and vaccine scepticism
~ How cashless societies can boost financial inclusion -- with the right safeguards
~ Flavanols are linked to better memory and heart health – here’s what foods you can eat to get these benefits
~ How universities could help whole communities tackle climate change
~ How the legal tools to prevent forced marriage can lead to further abuse
~ How Russia is shifting to a war economy in the face of international sanctions
~ The legal aid sector is collapsing and millions more may soon be without access to justice – new data
~ The invisible effects of human activity on nature
~ ESG investing has made little impact on the green energy transition so far. Why is that?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter