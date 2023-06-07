Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Messi is heading to the US as Saudi Arabia kicks off bidding war with MLS for aging soccer stars

By Stefan Szymanski, Professor of Sport Management, University of Michigan
The announcement on consecutive days that Karim Benzema, the storied Real Madrid and France soccer star is joining the Saudi Pro League and that Lionel Messi, thought by many to be soccer’s GOAT, will play next season in the U.S.‘s Major League Soccer (MLS) may mark the beginning of a new international bidding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
