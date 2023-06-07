Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Health risks from wildfire smog in North America are a shocking indictment of failures over climate change

By Amnesty International
Responding to warnings that the smoke from more than 400 wildfires burning across Canada poses risks to the health of tens of millions of people in North America, Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International’s Director of Climate, Economic and Social Justice, and Corporate Accountability Programme, said: “Smoke from hundreds of fires in Canada, many burning out of […] The post Global: Health risks from wildfire smog in North America are a shocking indictment of failures over climate change appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Current emissions targets could keep the planet below a 2°C temperature rise but a turbocharged effort is needed
~ COVID has highlighted the connection between spirituality and vaccine scepticism
~ How cashless societies can boost financial inclusion -- with the right safeguards
~ Flavanols are linked to better memory and heart health – here’s what foods you can eat to get these benefits
~ How universities could help whole communities tackle climate change
~ How the legal tools to prevent forced marriage can lead to further abuse
~ How Russia is shifting to a war economy in the face of international sanctions
~ The legal aid sector is collapsing and millions more may soon be without access to justice – new data
~ The invisible effects of human activity on nature
~ ESG investing has made little impact on the green energy transition so far. Why is that?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter