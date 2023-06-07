Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

American Churches Launch Initiative to End Israel’s Apartheid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Israeli and Palestine activists hold a banner during a protest to block the new Route 4370 Israeli highway near the Palestinian town of Anata, January 23, 2019. © 2019 Ilia Yefimovich/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images On June 6, faith groups across North America came together to launch the Apartheid Free Communities Initiative. Convened by the American Friends Service Committee, this coalition brings together over 100 congregations, faith groups, and organizations as an interdenominational campaign working to end the crime of apartheid committed against Palestinians.…


© Human Rights Watch -
