Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top Russian Human Rights Defender on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov protesting Russia's abusive war in Ukraine at the Red Square in Moscow, April 2022. His poster reads, 'Our unwillingness to know the truth and our silence turn us into collaborators in crimes.’ © 2022 Memorial On June 8, Moscow’s Golovinsky district court will hold the first hearing in the criminal trial against Oleg Orlov, a top Russian rights defender and my dear friend, who is facing up to three years’ imprisonment under Russia’s draconian war censorship legislation for repeatedly speaking out against the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I met Oleg in 2000…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Current emissions targets could keep the planet below a 2°C temperature rise but a turbocharged effort is needed
~ COVID has highlighted the connection between spirituality and vaccine scepticism
~ How cashless societies can boost financial inclusion -- with the right safeguards
~ Flavanols are linked to better memory and heart health – here’s what foods you can eat to get these benefits
~ How universities could help whole communities tackle climate change
~ How the legal tools to prevent forced marriage can lead to further abuse
~ How Russia is shifting to a war economy in the face of international sanctions
~ The legal aid sector is collapsing and millions more may soon be without access to justice – new data
~ The invisible effects of human activity on nature
~ ESG investing has made little impact on the green energy transition so far. Why is that?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter