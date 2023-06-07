Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Foetal alcohol syndrome: facial modelling study explores technology to aid diagnosis

By Tinashe Ernest Muzvidzwa Mutsvangwa, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Cape Town
Bernhard Egger, Professor for Cognitive Computer Vision, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg
Felix Atuhaire, Lecturer, Mbarara University of Science and Technology
Key to diagnosing foetal alcohol syndrome is an assessment of certain facial features. A 3D facial scan is expensive but 2D images may offer a solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong seeks to ban protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ in all media
~ After a decade of constrictions, how are NGOs operating in Azerbaijan?
~ Oklahoma OKs the nation's first religious charter school – but litigation is likely to follow
~ Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas – here's why
~ Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation
~ Paramilitaries in the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate and expand the conflict
~ Uzbekistan Should Free Imprisoned Lawyer
~ Peaches are a minor part of Georgia's economy, but they're central to its mythology
~ The ugly side of beauty: Chemicals in cosmetics threaten college-age women's reproductive health
~ Why insurance companies are pulling out of California and Florida, and how to fix some of the underlying problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter