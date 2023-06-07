Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas – here's why

By Gavin Bridge, Professor of Geography and Fellow of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University
Gisa Weszkalnys, Associate Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Keir Starmer recently announced that the UK will grant no new licenses for oil and gas firms to drill in the North Sea if Labour wins the next election.

It’s a decision that would terminate the UK’s 60-year policy of offering up new areas of the North Sea for fossil fuel extraction. The Labour party has promised to clarify its energy policy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
