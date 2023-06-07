Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation

By Laks V.S. Lakshmanan, Professor of Computer Science, University of British Columbia
To restrict the spread of fake news on social media platforms, researchers designed an algorithm that can flag potential misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong seeks to ban protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ in all media
~ After a decade of constrictions, how are NGOs operating in Azerbaijan?
~ Oklahoma OKs the nation's first religious charter school – but litigation is likely to follow
~ Foetal alcohol syndrome: facial modelling study explores technology to aid diagnosis
~ Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas – here's why
~ Paramilitaries in the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate and expand the conflict
~ Uzbekistan Should Free Imprisoned Lawyer
~ Peaches are a minor part of Georgia's economy, but they're central to its mythology
~ The ugly side of beauty: Chemicals in cosmetics threaten college-age women's reproductive health
~ Why insurance companies are pulling out of California and Florida, and how to fix some of the underlying problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter