Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mounting research documents the harmful effects of social media use on mental health, including body image and development of eating disorders

By Emily Hemendinger, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Research shows that social media, with it endless promotion of unrealistic standards of beauty, has had a negative impact on millions of young people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peaches are a minor part of Georgia's economy, but they're central to its mythology
~ The ugly side of beauty: Chemicals in cosmetics threaten college-age women's reproductive health
~ Why insurance companies are pulling out of California and Florida, and how to fix some of the underlying problems
~ Aztec and Maya civilizations are household names – but it's the Olmecs who are the 'mother culture' of ancient Mesoamerica
~ This course studies NGOs aiming to help countries recover from mass atrocities and to prevent future violence
~ The UK wants to export its model of AI regulation, but it's doubtful the world will want it
~ Ivor Cummings: the forgotten gay mentor of the Windrush generation
~ Energy generators' soaring revenues highlight deep problems in the way Britain prices its electricity
~ Mike Pence is jockeying against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination – joining the ranks of just one vice president who, in 1800, also ran against a former boss
~ Forts Cavazos, Barfoot and Liberty — new names for army bases honor new heroes and lasting values, instead of Confederates who lost a war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter