Brain tumors are cognitive parasites – how brain cancer hijacks neural circuits and causes cognitive decline
By Saritha Krishna, Postdoctoral Fellow in Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
Shawn Hervey-Jumper, Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
Glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of brain cancer, causing significant decline in cognitive function. New research suggests a common anti-seizure drug could help control tumor growth.
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023