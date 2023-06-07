Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Saudi Arabia came to be at the centre of a global golf merger

By David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Today’s big sport story is LIV Golf, but Saudi Arabia’s involvement in sport will generate many more money-driven, politics-heavy headlines.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
