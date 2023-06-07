Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: New Law to Bar People from Public Office

By Human Rights Watch
(Budapest) – Poland should repeal a new law that creates a commission with the power to investigate “Russian influence” in Poland and ban people from public office without judicial oversight, Human Rights Watch said today. Last-minute amendments, currently at parliament, in response to criticism from the European Union and the United States are insufficient to mitigate the risk of the law being used to prevent opposition politicians from holding office. “Any law that gives powers to a body controlled by the ruling party to determine who can run for office based on vague definitions can easily be…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
