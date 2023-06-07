Tolerance.ca
Our oceans are in deep trouble – a 'mountains to sea' approach could make a real difference

By Karen Fisher, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
Marine governance in New Zealand is fragmented, with several agencies operating under various statutes. But a more collaborative, ecosystem-based approach to better protect the ocean is emerging.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
