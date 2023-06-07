Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A major review of the government's multicultural policies is under way – what is it seeking to achieve?

By Andrew Jakubowicz, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Technology Sydney
Many multicultural policies have been left to decay over the last generation, but this review may fall short on broader goals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven metals, ringed with four magical inscriptions: what other secrets does the 'Alchemical Hand Bell' hold?
~ The shadow of Raymond Chandler looms in Call Me Marlowe, an international tale seeking humanity in the darkness
~ Our oceans are in deep trouble – a 'mountains to sea' approach could make a real difference
~ Lebanon: Sharp increase of deaths in custody must be a wake-up call for authorities
~ Giant tree-kangaroos once lived in unexpected places all over Australia, according to major new analysis
~ How to treat jellyfish stings (hint: urine not recommended)
~ Warm is the new norm for the Great Barrier Reef – and a likely El Niño raises red flags
~ Nearly 20% of the cultural differences between societies boil down to ecological factors – new research
~ Serbian politicians and media continue the anti-NATO narratives over 1999 Kosovo War intervention
~ Extending the term of parliament isn’t a terrible idea – it’s just one NZ has rejected twice already
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter