Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to treat jellyfish stings (hint: urine not recommended)

By Richard McGee, Senior lecturer in Paediatrics, University of Newcastle
Michelle Welsford, Professor and Director of the Division of Emergency Medicine , McMaster University
If you have been stung by a jellyfish at the beach, you’ll know how painful and unpleasant it can be. But how best to treat jellyfish stings has been debated over the years.

Is it best to use hot water or an ice pack? How about pouring on vinegar or rubbing with sand? Then there’s the popular myth about urinating on your leg, which health professionals have debunked many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
