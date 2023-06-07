Warm is the new norm for the Great Barrier Reef – and a likely El Niño raises red flags
By Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor in Physics, James Cook University
Jodie L. Rummer, Professor of Marine Biology, James Cook University
Jon C. Day, PSM, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University
The scale of climate threat is beyond the tools we have to manage the Great Barrier Reef. New measures and sustained effort are needed.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023