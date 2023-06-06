Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly 20% of the cultural differences between societies boil down to ecological factors – new research

By Alexandra Wormley, Ph.D. Student in Social Psychology, Arizona State University
Michael Varnum, Associate Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
A number of theories try to explain how cultural differences come to be. A new study quantifies how such factors as resource abundance, population density and infectious disease risk can contribute.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
