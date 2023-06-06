Nearly 20% of the cultural differences between societies boil down to ecological factors – new research
By Alexandra Wormley, Ph.D. Student in Social Psychology, Arizona State University
Michael Varnum, Associate Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
A number of theories try to explain how cultural differences come to be. A new study quantifies how such factors as resource abundance, population density and infectious disease risk can contribute.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023