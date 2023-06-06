Making good on promises: Long-term care workers' mental health is a shared long-term responsibility
By Bonnie Lashewicz, Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD student, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Long-term care workers experienced mental health challenges and moral distress during the pandemic. Research shows why workplace standards and support for workers are crucial to the future of LTC.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023