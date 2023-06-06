'I can’t get it out of my mind': new research reveals the suffering of people whose dogs died after eating 1080 poison baits
By Adam Cardilini, Lecturer, Environmental Science, School of Life and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
Alexa Hayley, Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Bill Borrie, Associate Professor, Environmental Management and Sustainability, Deakin University
Before their dog was poisoned, these families recognised Australia’s lethal ‘pest’ animal control methods were necessary. But afterwards, they saw 1080 baiting as inhumane and horrific. Here’s why.
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023