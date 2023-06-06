Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nature religions are growing in Australia – though witchcraft was illegal in some territories just 10 years ago

By Brendan C. Walsh, Sessional Academic, The University of Queensland
In the last Census, 33,148 Australians identified with a nature religion, or Paganism. Who are the Pagans – and what do they do and believe?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbian politicians and media continue the anti-NATO narratives over 1999 Kosovo War intervention
~ Extending the term of parliament isn’t a terrible idea – it’s just one NZ has rejected twice already
~ Kakhovka dam breach: 3 essential reads on what it means for Ukraine's infrastructure, beleaguered nuclear plant and future war plans
~ As the U.S. expands work conditions for income assistance, Canada takes a different tack
~ Making good on promises: Long-term care workers' mental health is a shared long-term responsibility
~ 'I can’t get it out of my mind': new research reveals the suffering of people whose dogs died after eating 1080 poison baits
~ Why is my snot green? How deep are my sinuses? Fascinating facts about mucus, noses and sprays
~ 5 reasons kids still need to learn handwriting (no, AI has not made it redundant)
~ Haiti: UN deeply saddened as latest earthquake kills three, in wake of floods
~ Palestinian Forum Highlights Threats of Autonomous Weapons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter