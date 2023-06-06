Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian Forum Highlights Threats of Autonomous Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two guns sit atop a guard tower along with surveillance cameras pointed at the Aroub refugee camp in the West Bank, October 6, 2022.  © 2022 Mahmoud Ilean/AP Images In late May, I addressed a panel on the militarization of digital spaces – specifically on how Israeli authorities use surveillance technologies to deepen systemic discrimination against Palestinians. I warned that the use of autonomy in weapons systems was a dangerous part of this trend and highlighted the urgent need for an international legal response.     This panel was part of this year’s Palestine…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
