Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A deadly duo: Climate change and conflict are fuelling Nigeria's food insecurity crisis

By Michael Ekwe, PhD Student, Department of Geography, Planning & Environment, Concordia University
Two formidable forces have converged to push Nigeria’s food security to the brink: climate change, with its unpredictable weather patterns, and terrorism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Space colonies: how artificial photosynthesis may be key to sustained life beyond Earth
~ Why we need to rewrite the script on corporate taxes
~ Invisible Windrush: how the stories of Indian indentured labourers from the Caribbean were forgotten
~ Magnet therapy for depression is available on the NHS – here's how it works
~ Ukraine war: what we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
~ CBI: organisations that want to end workplace harassment must start by addressing power imbalances
~ Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?
~ Human rights for all, still ‘work in progress’ warns Türk
~ Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster
~ Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter