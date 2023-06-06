Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to rewrite the script on corporate taxes

By Junaid B. Jahangir, Associate Professor, Economics, MacEwan University
The conventional narrative on corporate tax increases relies on ‘zombie ideas’ that pander to corporate interests, harm the public interest and refuse to die.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Space colonies: how artificial photosynthesis may be key to sustained life beyond Earth
~ A deadly duo: Climate change and conflict are fuelling Nigeria's food insecurity crisis
~ Invisible Windrush: how the stories of Indian indentured labourers from the Caribbean were forgotten
~ Magnet therapy for depression is available on the NHS – here's how it works
~ Ukraine war: what we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
~ CBI: organisations that want to end workplace harassment must start by addressing power imbalances
~ Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?
~ Human rights for all, still ‘work in progress’ warns Türk
~ Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster
~ Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter