Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: what we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.

The breaching of the dam, apparently caused by a massive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Space colonies: how artificial photosynthesis may be key to sustained life beyond Earth
~ A deadly duo: Climate change and conflict are fuelling Nigeria's food insecurity crisis
~ Why we need to rewrite the script on corporate taxes
~ Invisible Windrush: how the stories of Indian indentured labourers from the Caribbean were forgotten
~ Magnet therapy for depression is available on the NHS – here's how it works
~ CBI: organisations that want to end workplace harassment must start by addressing power imbalances
~ Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?
~ Human rights for all, still ‘work in progress’ warns Türk
~ Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster
~ Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter