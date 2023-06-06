Tolerance.ca
Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?

By Panagiotis Ritsos, Senior Lecturer in Visualisation, Bangor University
Peter W. S. Butcher, Lecturer in Human Computer Interaction, Bangor University
Apple recently unveiled its Vision Pro headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California. With it, Apple is venturing into a market of head-mounted devices (HMDs) – which are usually just displays, but in this case is more of a complete computer attached to your head – as well as the worlds of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

The new Apple product will fuel the hopes of many working on these technologies that they will some day be routinely used by the public, just as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
