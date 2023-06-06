Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster

By Amnesty International
In response to the destruction of the dam at Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine occupied by Russia, Marie Struthers, Regional Director, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “While towns and villages in downstream Dnipro river are going under water, the human and environmental cost of the destruction of the Kakhovka […] The post  Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Space colonies: how artificial photosynthesis may be key to sustained life beyond Earth
~ A deadly duo: Climate change and conflict are fuelling Nigeria's food insecurity crisis
~ Why we need to rewrite the script on corporate taxes
~ Invisible Windrush: how the stories of Indian indentured labourers from the Caribbean were forgotten
~ Magnet therapy for depression is available on the NHS – here's how it works
~ Ukraine war: what we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
~ CBI: organisations that want to end workplace harassment must start by addressing power imbalances
~ Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?
~ Human rights for all, still ‘work in progress’ warns Türk
~ Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter