Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Hong Kong government’s bid to seek a court order to prohibit people from singing, broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”, the Head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Sarah Brooks, said: “The Hong Kong government’s absurd campaign to outlaw a song shows just how little respect it has for […] The post Hong Kong: ‘Absurd’ attempt to ban protest song a clear violation of international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Space colonies: how artificial photosynthesis may be key to sustained life beyond Earth
~ A deadly duo: Climate change and conflict are fuelling Nigeria's food insecurity crisis
~ Why we need to rewrite the script on corporate taxes
~ Invisible Windrush: how the stories of Indian indentured labourers from the Caribbean were forgotten
~ Magnet therapy for depression is available on the NHS – here's how it works
~ Ukraine war: what we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
~ CBI: organisations that want to end workplace harassment must start by addressing power imbalances
~ Apple Vision Pro headset: what does it do and will it deliver?
~ Human rights for all, still ‘work in progress’ warns Türk
~ Ukraine: Destruction of Kakhovka dam requires urgent international response, as thousands face humanitarian disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter