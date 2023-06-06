3 ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn -- and not cheat
By Kui Xie, Professor of Educational Psychology and Learning Technologies, The Ohio State University
Eric M. Anderman, Professor of Educational Psychology and Quantitative Research, Evaluation, and Measurement, The Ohio State University
Schools are blocking access to ChatGPT on their computers to try to prevent students from cheating. Two experts on academic cheating offer a very different strategy.
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023