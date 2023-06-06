Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Changing wild animals' behavior could help save them – but is it ethical?

By Daniel T. Blumstein, Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles
Catherine Price, Discovery Early Career Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Thom van Dooren, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Sydney Environment Institute, University of Sydney
When large and warty cane toads were first brought to Australia nearly 100 years ago, they had a simple mission: to gobble up beetles and other pests in the sugarcane fields.

Today, though, the toads have become an infamous example of a global problem: biocontrol initiatives gone wrong. The squat creatures have spread across the top half of the country, wreaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Boomerang: Education and civic engagement in California's Central Valley
~ Refugee camps are at higher risk of extreme weather – new research
~ Sportsmen in ancient Greece and Rome were celebrities who won grand prizes, toured and even unionised
~ Language isn't 'alive' – why this metaphor can be misleading
~ 3 ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn -- and not cheat
~ Protecting the ocean: 5 essential reads on invasive species, overfishing and other threats to sea life
~ A community can gentrify without losing its identity -- examples from Pittsburgh, Boston and Newark of what works
~ Historians are learning more about how the Nazis targeted trans people
~ Blockchain is a key technology – a computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright
~ Scientists' political donations reflect polarization in academia – with implications for the public's trust in science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter