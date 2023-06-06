Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weighted vests: should you use them during exercise?

By Christopher Gaffney, Senior Lecturer in Integrative Physiology, Lancaster University
Weighted vests have long been popular with athletes and celebrities such as David Beckham and former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson. But interest in their use may have been piqued recently after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a sweaty selfie of himself wearing one on Instagram.

Weighted vests usually weigh 5-20kg. They’re typically worn to increase exercise intensity. Some vests are a fixed weight and others contain pockets where different weight plates can be added before putting it on.

Historically,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Boomerang: Education and civic engagement in California's Central Valley
~ Refugee camps are at higher risk of extreme weather – new research
~ Sportsmen in ancient Greece and Rome were celebrities who won grand prizes, toured and even unionised
~ Language isn't 'alive' – why this metaphor can be misleading
~ 3 ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn -- and not cheat
~ Protecting the ocean: 5 essential reads on invasive species, overfishing and other threats to sea life
~ A community can gentrify without losing its identity -- examples from Pittsburgh, Boston and Newark of what works
~ Historians are learning more about how the Nazis targeted trans people
~ Blockchain is a key technology – a computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright
~ Scientists' political donations reflect polarization in academia – with implications for the public's trust in science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter