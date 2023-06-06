Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: the psychological and political impact of the drone attacks in Russia -- an expert explains

By Ben Soodavar, Researcher, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Every military action communicates something. The recent drone strikes in Moscow during which three residential and high-rise buildings were targeted certainly did so.

This unprecedented attack arguably communicated to Muscovites that Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” is nothing but a euphemism for a war that has now reached the Russian capital.

It also communicated to the Kremlin that Russian soil is not immune from the sort of military strikes it has inflicted upon Kyiv.

Many commentators have argued that these attacks are a “


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Boomerang: Education and civic engagement in California's Central Valley
~ Refugee camps are at higher risk of extreme weather – new research
~ Sportsmen in ancient Greece and Rome were celebrities who won grand prizes, toured and even unionised
~ Language isn't 'alive' – why this metaphor can be misleading
~ 3 ways to use ChatGPT to help students learn -- and not cheat
~ Protecting the ocean: 5 essential reads on invasive species, overfishing and other threats to sea life
~ A community can gentrify without losing its identity -- examples from Pittsburgh, Boston and Newark of what works
~ Historians are learning more about how the Nazis targeted trans people
~ Blockchain is a key technology – a computer scientist explains why the post-crypto-crash future is bright
~ Scientists' political donations reflect polarization in academia – with implications for the public's trust in science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter