China’s population grew older and richer: policy lessons for some African countries

By Lauren Johnston, Senior Researcher, South African Institute of International Affairs and Associate Professor at the China Studies Centre, University of Sydney
For decades China was the world’s most populous country. But that’s changed. Its population has peaked, and is now falling.

The country has achieved high levels of economic growth for four decades, reducing poverty and raising per capita incomes. Between…The Conversation


