Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Authorities brutally violated Maasai amid forced evictions from ancestral lands

By Amnesty International
The Tanzanian authorities have repeatedly resorted to ill-treatment, excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and forced evictions against members of the Maasai Indigenous community, Amnesty International said in a new report released today. The report, We have lost everything: Forced evictions of the Maasai in Loliondo, Tanzania, details how the Tanzanian authorities forcibly […] The post Tanzania: Authorities brutally violated Maasai amid forced evictions from ancestral lands appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
