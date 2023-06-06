Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: No Justice for Civilians Killed in Airstrike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mass grave in Doma LGA, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, where 31 people who died from the airstrike are buried. Photo taken on March 14, 2023. © 2023 Anietie Ewang/Human Rights Watch The Nigerian authorities have provided little information and no justice for a military airstrike on January 24, 2023, that killed 39 civilians and injured at least 6 others. The military’s unacceptable delay in owning up to the killing and injuring dozens of civilians only compounds the tragedy of this attack. The Nigerian military should provide full accountability for their actions and financial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
