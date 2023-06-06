Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does competition make us less moral? New research says yes, but only a little bit

By Ozan Isler, Research Fellow, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Do competitive, market-like interactions encourage immoral behaviour? A study of 18,000 people in 45 experiments shows there’s no simple answer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
