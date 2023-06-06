Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migration Paranoia Jeopardizes EU Trade and Development Scheme

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Swedish EU Presidency decorations, Brussels, Belgium, March 1, 2023.  © 2023 European Union European governments’ obsession with curbing migration is poisoning an ever-growing number of European Union external policies. The next policy at risk is the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), which grants low- and middle-income countries preferential trade access to the EU market as a way to foster poverty reduction and sustainable development. The scheme has also given the EU considerable leverage to urge GSP beneficiaries to address shortcomings in their human and labor…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Political Infighting Blocking Reconstruction of Sinjar
~ Comedian and YouTube content creator arrested in Sri Lanka over satire on Buddhism
~ Climate-related disasters leave behind trauma and worse mental health. Housing uncertainty is a major reason why
~ Kathleen Folbigg is free. But people pardoned and exonerated of crimes face unique challenges when released from prison
~ Housing and heritage aren’t mutually exclusive – a few basic rules can help get the balance right
~ Building activity produces 18% of emissions and a shocking 40% of our landfill waste. We must move to a circular economy – here’s how
~ Major new research claims smaller-brained _Homo naledi_ made rock art and buried the dead. But the evidence is lacking
~ How India's 'slum-free' redevelopment fails residents by ignoring their design insights and needs
~ Far-right Hindu nationalists are using digital propaganda to delegitimize India’s wrestler protests
~ First Person: ‘Born fighting’ for rights of Black Brazilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter