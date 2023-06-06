Kathleen Folbigg is free. But people pardoned and exonerated of crimes face unique challenges when released from prison
By Hayley Cullen, Associate lecturer, University of Newcastle
Celine van Golde, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, University of Sydney
One in three wrongfully convicted women were convicted of crimes that involved harming children. Once pardoned or exonerated, they experienced significant psychological and practical challenges.
- Monday, June 5, 2023