Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kathleen Folbigg is free. But people pardoned and exonerated of crimes face unique challenges when released from prison

By Hayley Cullen, Associate lecturer, University of Newcastle
Celine van Golde, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, University of Sydney
One in three wrongfully convicted women were convicted of crimes that involved harming children. Once pardoned or exonerated, they experienced significant psychological and practical challenges.The Conversation


© The Conversation
