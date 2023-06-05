Tolerance.ca
Far-right Hindu nationalists are using digital propaganda to delegitimize India’s wrestler protests

By Ashique Ali Thuppilikkat, PhD student, Faculty of Information, University of Toronto
For months now, Indian wrestling athletes, including Olympic medallists, have been leading protests in the capital of New Delhi. They are seeking the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India’s president, Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing allegations that he sexually harassed athletes.

Bhushan Singh has denied the accusations and has criticizedThe Conversation


