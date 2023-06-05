Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Person: ‘Born fighting’ for rights of Black Brazilians

For Valdecir Nascimento, 63, the Black movement in Brazil was a “turning point” for her as a young woman, leading her from the revolutionary stilt houses in Alagados, to joining more than 1,000 participants last week at UN Headquarters for the second session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Far-right Hindu nationalists are using digital propaganda to delegitimize India’s wrestler protests
~ A journey through three continents: 150 years of Indian Caribbean migration to The Netherlands
~ Battle of the donuts: Can a foreign brand displace a local Jamaican favourite?
~ Wildfire preparedness and response must include planning for unhoused people and other vulnerable populations
~ Hidden carbon: Fungi and their 'necromass' absorb one-third of the carbon emitted by burning fossil fuels every year
~ From being mildly late to sucking on people's tears – what is a 'beige flag' on TikTok?
~ George Eliot’s Middlemarch: egoism, moral stupidity, and the complex web of life
~ The world's first flowers were pollinated by insects
~ Australian students in rural areas are not 'behind' their city peers because of socioeconomic status. There is something else going on
~ 'Too small and carefree': endangered animals released into the wild may lack the match-fitness to evade predators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter