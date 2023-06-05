Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From being mildly late to sucking on people's tears – what is a 'beige flag' on TikTok?

By Lisa Portolan, PhD student, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
The TikTok beige flag refers to the odd quirks your partner may have – which bother you, but you are also willing to accept – and you probably have one yourself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A journey through three continents: 150 years of Indian Caribbean migration to The Netherlands
~ Battle of the donuts: Can a foreign brand displace a local Jamaican favourite?
~ Wildfire preparedness and response must include planning for unhoused people and other vulnerable populations
~ Hidden carbon: Fungi and their 'necromass' absorb one-third of the carbon emitted by burning fossil fuels every year
~ George Eliot’s Middlemarch: egoism, moral stupidity, and the complex web of life
~ The world's first flowers were pollinated by insects
~ Australian students in rural areas are not 'behind' their city peers because of socioeconomic status. There is something else going on
~ 'Too small and carefree': endangered animals released into the wild may lack the match-fitness to evade predators
~ It's time to bust the 'calories in, calories out' weight-loss myth
~ Labor plans to stamp out the exploitation of migrant workers, but it won’t succeed until we treat it like tax avoidance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter