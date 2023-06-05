Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The world's first flowers were pollinated by insects

By Ruby E. Stephens, PhD Candidate, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Hervé Sauquet, Senior Research Scientist, Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney and Adjunct Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Lily Dun, Research Assistant, UNSW Sydney
Rachael Gallagher, Associate Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Will Cornwell, Associate Professor in Ecology and Evolution, UNSW Sydney
Plants existed on Earth for hundreds of millions of years before the first flowers bloomed. But when flowering plants did evolve, more than 140 million years ago, they were a huge evolutionary success.

What pollinated these first flowering plants, the ancestor of all the flowers we see today? Was it insects carrying pollen between those early flowers, fertilising them in the process? Or perhaps other animals, or even wind or water?

The question has been a tricky one to answer. However, in new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
