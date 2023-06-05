Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's time to bust the 'calories in, calories out' weight-loss myth

By Nick Fuller, Charles Perkins Centre Research Program Leader, University of Sydney
The diet industry’s reliance on the ‘calories in, calories out’ concept is why society blames people for being overweight. But it’s a myth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A journey through three continents: 150 years of Indian Caribbean migration to The Netherlands
~ Battle of the donuts: Can a foreign brand displace a local Jamaican favourite?
~ Wildfire preparedness and response must include planning for unhoused people and other vulnerable populations
~ Hidden carbon: Fungi and their 'necromass' absorb one-third of the carbon emitted by burning fossil fuels every year
~ From being mildly late to sucking on people's tears – what is a 'beige flag' on TikTok?
~ George Eliot’s Middlemarch: egoism, moral stupidity, and the complex web of life
~ The world's first flowers were pollinated by insects
~ Australian students in rural areas are not 'behind' their city peers because of socioeconomic status. There is something else going on
~ 'Too small and carefree': endangered animals released into the wild may lack the match-fitness to evade predators
~ Labor plans to stamp out the exploitation of migrant workers, but it won’t succeed until we treat it like tax avoidance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter