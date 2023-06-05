Labor plans to stamp out the exploitation of migrant workers, but it won’t succeed until we treat it like tax avoidance
By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Trent Wiltshire, Deputy Director, Migration and Labour Markets, Grattan Institute
Tyler Reysenbach, Research associate, Grattan Institute
Last year, the workplace cop fined employers just $4 million for underpaying workers. The Tax Office collected $3 billion in penalties from people who didn’t pay their tax.
- Monday, June 5, 2023