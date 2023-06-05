Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Violent Crackdown On Opposition, Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces on June 2, 2023, after Sonko was sentenced to prison in Dakar, Senegal. © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (Nairobi) – Senegalese authorities should immediately ensure an independent and credible investigation into the violence during protests in the capital, Dakar, and across the country since May 31, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. At least 16 deaths have been reported, including two members of the security forces, and injuries of scores of others. The government should unconditionally…


© Human Rights Watch -
