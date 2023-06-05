Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID lockdowns distorted our sense of time – new research

By Arash Sahraie, Chair in Psychology, Head of School of Psychology, University of Aberdeen
The perception of time is a psychological phenomenon, meaning external factors can modify the way we experience it. For example, time may seem to fly by when we’re in good company, whereas if we’re somewhere we don’t want to be, it may appear to slow.

The COVID pandemic was a source of psychological stress globally, both due to fear of the virus, and the measures taken to contain it. A number of studies have documented distortions to our perception of the passage of time during the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hadda Ouakki: The enchanting Amazigh voice that moved the Atlas Mountains and soothed the Atlantic Ocean
~ Several Down syndrome features may be linked to a hyperactive antiviral immune response – new research
~ I, Daniel Blake on stage is a powerful representation of real people struggling in the cost of living crisis
~ How AI might soon rescue consumers from signing up to unfair terms and conditions
~ Why saving for a pension has become more risky
~ Retirement reinvented: how to find fulfilment later in life
~ How activity in outer space will affect regional inequalities in the future
~ How cats and dogs affect the climate -- and what you can do about it
~ Central African Republic: Referendum Poses Risks
~ Taiwan and Burkina Faso: A tumultuous history of cooperation and estrangement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter