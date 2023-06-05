Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI might soon rescue consumers from signing up to unfair terms and conditions

By Jens H Krebs, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Portsmouth
Enguerrand Boitel, PhD Candidate in Computing/Research Assistant, University of Portsmouth
Paris Bradley, PhD Candidate in Law/Research Assistant, University of Portsmouth
Most of us buy goods on the internet without reading the terms and conditions. We take it as a given that the clauses in these standardised agreements are non-negotiable, and hope that they are in our best interests.

Too often, however, this doesn’t seem to be the case. From laptop makers to airlines to buy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
