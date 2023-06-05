How AI might soon rescue consumers from signing up to unfair terms and conditions
By Jens H Krebs, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Portsmouth
Enguerrand Boitel, PhD Candidate in Computing/Research Assistant, University of Portsmouth
Paris Bradley, PhD Candidate in Law/Research Assistant, University of Portsmouth
Most of us buy goods on the internet without reading the terms and conditions. We take it as a given that the clauses in these standardised agreements are non-negotiable, and hope that they are in our best interests.
Too often, however, this doesn’t seem to be the case. From laptop makers to airlines to buy…
- Monday, June 5, 2023