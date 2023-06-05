Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Referendum Poses Risks

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Faustin-Archange Touadéra greets supporters after highest court confirmed his re-election at his party headquarter in Bangui, Central Africa Republic January 18, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Antoine Rolland (Nairobi) – An upcoming constitutional referendum could further close civic space in the Central African Republic and risks reversing democratic gains made since 2015, Human Rights Watch said today. The president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, announced via Facebook on May 30, 2023, that he was calling a referendum on a new constitution.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
