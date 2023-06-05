Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saying that students embrace censorship on college campuses is incorrect -- here's how to discuss the issue more constructively

By Bradford Vivian, Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State
The quality of public debate over free speech in higher education matters. And the debate right now gets the facts all wrong.The Conversation


