Arsenic contamination of food and water is a global public health concern – researchers are studying how it causes cancer
By Cristina Andrade-Feraud, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
Diana Azzam, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
Millions of people worldwide are exposed via soil and water to arsenic, whether naturally occurring or related to pollution. Chronic exposure is linked to the formation of cancer stem cells.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 5, 2023